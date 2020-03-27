There is news everywhere regarding the impact COVID-19 is having on society in terms of illness and, unfortunately, death.
It is also severely impacting where we work, how we work and even if we work.
As we are seeing reports of spiking jobless claims and shuttered businesses, the COVID-19 will have far-reaching impacts economically that experts and leadership have yet to consider.
Locally, a survey was taken by dozens of businesses as area economic leaders try to grasp exactly what businesses are experiencing.
The Economic Alliance of Kankakee County — the county’s leading business resource — sent out a 30-question ”Gauging Critical Business Impacts of COVID-19” survey about a week ago to learn first-hand what is taking place with business and industry and with the return of 89 business questionnaires — representing nearly 3,000 employees — the alliance is gathering information as to the local impact.
Here are some responses:
If you are still operational, at what capacity are you functioning? Of the 77 responses to this question, 23 responded at full capacity; 8 at 80 percent; 8 at 70 percent; 12 at 50 percent; and 10 at 10 percent.
Are you able to receive supplies and services? 71 of the 84 who responded to this question said they were at this point.
Are you able to ship/deliver goods or services? 67 of 84 said they were able.
Are you retooling or considering retooling to meet urgent regional or national needs? Only 18 of 83 said they were.
Has your employee count changed because of COVID-19 specifically? Of the 68 responses to this question, 22 said their employment court had changed.
What are your top 3 concerns looking forward? Financial impact on operations and/or liquidity and capital, 39; Global or U.S. recession, 39; Decreasing consumer confidence, 32; Employee stress, 30; Supply chain disruption, 17; Lack of information for decision-making, 9.
“This is having an effect everywhere. We’re learning part-time and hourly workers are being impacted more than salaried,” said Tim Nugent, economic alliance president and CEO.
But what Nugent and experts are learning is the scope of this pandemic has been so massive, there is no way anyone could have really been prepared.
“Within a 30-day period, we went from record employment to record unemployment. It’s hard to comprehend that much changing that fast. Most everyone has plans as to how to short-term problems. But here we are talking about massive amounts of people being (unemployed) and business just drying up.”
One of the key findings of the survey, Nugent noted, was the response to the question regarding the top 3 concerns going forward. He was struck by what finished high on the survey: Employee stress.
“It’s the fear of the unknown. How long will this last? Will I still have a job when this is over? These issues do play on your mind as you lay in bed at night. Your entire routine has been up ended,” he said. “There are concerns across the board.”
Speaking of ratings, a friend of mine informed me of an organization which is scoring counties across the United States as to how they are doing in regards to social distancing in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Unacast, a website which tracks smartphone location data across the country, developed a system to monitor how people are doing with social distancing — meaning staying at least 6 feet from one another to prevent transmission of the virus. Unacast typically mines this type of information for marketers, retailers and real estate firms, but this time it’s doing a public service.
The ”Social Distancing Report Card” released March 22 gave Illinois residents an “A” with -47 percent distance traveled during this time when officials are seeking less social contact. Give yourself a pat on the back.
By comparison, neighboring states, Wisconsin scored a “B” with -38 percent, and Indiana,-34 percent.
Residents in Kankakee County scored an “A” (-43% social contact); Will County, “A” (-44%); Ford County, “B” (-35%); Iroquois County, “C” (-24%); and Grundy County, “D” (-16%). Cook County also had an “A” with -52%.
Unacast compared how far people traveled March 20 to an average Friday as a proxy for social distancing. People were grouped by counties. Counties with at least a 40-percent reduction in distance traveled were awarded “A’s”, and so down the line.
The top states (including Washington, D.C.) were as follows: Washington, D.C.; Alaska, Nevada, New Jersey and Rhode Island. Overall, the U.S. scored a “B,” with movement down 32 percent.
