Bishop McNamara Catholic Schools return have returned in-person learning after shifting to remote learning as a precaution around the Thanksgiving holiday and rising COVID-19 numbers in Kankakee County.
All three sites — the junior high and high schools in Kankakee and the pre-K through fifth grade schools in Bourbonnais and Bradley — were on remote learning the week of Nov. 30 through Dec. 4.
The junior high and high schools were on remote learning for two weeks prior to Thanksgiving break as well.
Terry Granger, president of the school system and principal of the Kankakee schools, said the “adaptive pause” surrounding Thanksgiving was in effort to avoid a potential surge in COVID-19 cases as a result of the holiday.
Since the start of the school year, a total of 25 out of 828 students across the school system have reported testing positive for COVID-19, representing about 3 percent of the student body, Granger said.
“The numbers are very minimal compared to what you see and hear in the real world,” he noted.
The bigger concern for school officials has been the number of students and faculty members having to quarantine due to exposure to the virus.
At one point, the number of teachers out due to quarantine reached as high as six across all schools.
“We were able to cover that, but it was a stretch,” Granger said.
He said the schools told families remote learning would be improved compared to when it was mandated in March, and he feels teachers have delivered on that promise.
As of Friday, a total of 41 students are currently remote learning by choice or because they are still in quarantine.
“It’s very stressful. They’re really teaching to two different crowds: the kids that are here and the kids that are remote learning,” Granger said. “It takes a lot more planning and preparation.”
As of Friday, there were zero known positive student cases and three students in quarantine because of a family member having the virus.
Unlike most public school districts, area private schools have been offering full days and weeks of in-person learning during the 2020-21 year.
Bishop McNamara schools have not had issues with students following safety protocols surrounding COVID-19, such as wearing face masks, Granger said.
“I definitely think our kids note the seriousness of this and how important following these protocols are,” he said.
But the schools have no control over where kids go after hours.
With COVID-19 cases on the rise in Kankakee County and the likelihood of family gatherings over Thanksgiving, it seemed like the right time for the pause.
“I still believe that they are very safe here within our buildings,” Granger said.
He noted that cases at Bishop McNamara schools were found through contact tracing to have originated outside of the school setting.
Students have two more weeks of school before winter break, with high school students to have final exams the week of Dec. 14 -18.
School will be back in session Jan. 5. The goal is to continue offering in-person learning at that time, though school officials will continue to monitor area COVID-19 trends in making decisions, Granger said.
“Overall, whether you’re a public school family or private school family, we all want our children back in school and as normal as possible; I don’t think that’s changed,” Granger said. “For the most part, everybody realizes that we are all doing the best that we can in the situation we’re given.”
