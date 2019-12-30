Weather Alert

...SNOW AND WIND TO IMPACT TRAVEL THROUGH EARLY TUESDAY... AN AREA OF LIGHT TO MODERATE SNOWFALL WILL MOVE BACK ACROSS THE REGION THROUGH THE REST OF THE EVENING. A PERIOD OF STEADIER AND LOCALLY HEAVIER SNOWFALL LOOKS TO OCCUR BETWEEN ROUGHLY 1 AND 5 AM. ACCUMULATIONS OF ONE TO TWO INCHES ARE EXPECTED ALONG AND NORTH OF A MENDOTA IL TO MEDARYVILLE IN LINE. LOCALIZED AMOUNTS UP TO THREE INCHES ARE POSSIBLE NEAR THE WISCONSIN STATE LINE. STRONG WESTERLY WINDS WILL GUST TO 30 TO 40 MPH THROUGH THE NIGHT, WITH THE POTENTIAL FOR SPORADIC GUSTS TO 45 MPH WHICH MAY RESULT IN PATCHY BLOWING SNOW IN OPEN AREAS. EXPECT ANY UNTREATED ROADS TO BECOME SNOW OR SLUSH COVERED DUE TO THE SNOW TONIGHT INTO TUESDAY MORNING. MOTORISTS ARE ADVISED TO CHECK ROAD CONDITIONS AND LEAVE EXTRA TRAVEL TIME EARLY TUESDAY MORNING. PREPARE FOR SOME TRAVEL IMPACTS TO THE TUESDAY MORNING COMMUTE. WHEN DRIVING ON SNOW OR SLUSH COVERED ROADS, REDUCE SPEED AND INCREASE FOLLOWING DISTANCE BETWEEN OTHER VEHICLES.