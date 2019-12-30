Daily Journal staff report
JOLIET — Bishop R. Daniel Conlon, leader of the Diocese of Joliet, announced he is taking a medical leave of absence immediately, according to a statement from the diocese.
Conlon, who has been the Joliet’s bishop since July 2011, received permission for the medical leave from Pope Francis.
During his absence, Bishop Richard E. Pates, Bishop Emeritus of Des Moines, will serve as Apostolic Administrator of the diocese.
“I applaud Bishop R. Daniel Conlon for undertaking a program to address his health concerns. He is a good bishop and will benefit from his time away,” Pates said in a statement.
According to a statement, Conlon expressed his deep affection for the clergy, religious and laity of the Diocese of Joliet and will keep them in his prayers during his time away. He also asked for their prayers.
Pope Benedict XVI named Conlon the fifth Bishop of Joliet. He replaced Bishop J. Peter Sartain, who was appointed Archbishop of Seattle, Wash., by Pope Benedict XVI, in September 2010. Because of health issues, Sartain resigned on Sept. 3, 2019.
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Joliet in Illinois serves 655,000 parishioners in 120 parishes and 10 missions in the counties of DuPage, Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, Kankakee, Kendall and Will.
