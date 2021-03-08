PEMBROKE TOWNSHIP — Passage of proposed legislation sponsored by two local lawmakers is the final piece in a puzzle to bring natural gas service to Pembroke Township.
Local officials, including those from Hopkins Park and Pembroke, have been working with the Rainbow PUSH Coalition and Nicor Gas to advance the extension of the pipeline since late last year.
The project has the backing of U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly, Kankakee County Board and the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County.
Hopkins Park Mayor Mark Hodge said he is confident the decades-long dream will become reality.
“Things are looking good,” Hodge said. “I can see light at the end of the tunnel.”
Hodge said 90 percent of the residents say they want the gas service.
For those who don’t, they can opt out of service.
“This is a key point,” Hodge said. “You do not have to do this.”
State Rep. Jackie Haas, R-79th District, and State Sen. Patrick Joyce, D-40th District, have sponsored companion bills — House Bill 3403 and Senate Bill 2393.
The legislation would give Nicor Gas the ability serve the community of Hopkins Park by installing up to 500 feet of natural gas main per customer in designated hardship areas, which are defined by the U.S. Census Tracts and Department of Housing and Urban Development, at no charge to the served customers.
Nicor Gas’ current tariff only allows the company to install 200 feet per customer at no charge.
The remaining distance would typically be paid for by the residents or community.
“Building a pipeline is a multimillion-dollar investment that sometimes requires a significant customer and/or community contribution,” said Jennifer Golz, Nicor’s manager of public relations and media.
In regard to Pembroke, Golz said, initial estimates suggest the community would be required to contribute millions of dollars.
“This charge is generally spread out amongst customers benefiting from the new pipeline, while other times community associations or commercial businesses depending upon the pipeline have carried the brunt of the costs. However, a bill filed with the Illinois state Legislature has the potential to change that for low-income communities.”
“This is a game changer,” Joyce said about the bill making the 30-mile pipeline project a reality.
In a January 2020 meeting, Nicor officials said it has identified 400 homes and 22 businesses for possible service in the project estimated to cost $8 million.
Joyce secured $1 million in state funding last year that will pay for residents to convert their homes to natural gas service.
Many believe the pipeline with also bring business opportunities with it. The former Nestlé factory is considered a prime location for businesses to locate.
“This will attract business, jobs and provide a much-needed utility,” Haas said.
The effort to bring natural gas to Pembroke dates back a couple decades. Former Gov. George Ryan planned to bring natural gas to the area by constructing a $80 million, 1,800-bed women’s prison in the village. That plan was nixed by former Gov. Rod Blagojevich in 2003 after the project had started.
