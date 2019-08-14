Billiards ‘R’ Us, of Manteno, qualified for the 2019 APA 8-Ball World Championship, conducted by the American Poolplayers Association, with its top performance in the world qualifier at Chalk It Up Billiards in Manteno on May 18.
The team was joined by more than 700 other teams in Las Vegas and played at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino from Aug. 8-13. The team competed for a world title and a portion of the $1 million guaranteed cash and prizes. Billiards R’ Us finished in ninth place at the World Pool Championship.
The team is a member of the APA Pool League and participates in weekly league play at Chalk It Up. Team members include Reggie Runnels, Oliver Lewis, Cameron Butler, Ronnie Jackson, Erron Butler, Rosalyn King, Rod Smith and Alex Crawford.
For more information or to get signed up with the APA, contact Amanda Hays at 815-351-4121 or ahays@apaleagues.com or Jeff Hays at 815-651-1442 or jhays@apaleagues.com. Fall session will begin Aug. 27 or 29.
