SPRINGFIELD — A bill that would help bring a natural gas pipeline to Hopkins Park and Pembroke Township cleared a hurdle Monday.
With bipartisan support, the House Public Utilities Committee voted to send the bill to the full House for consideration.
The legislation, House Bill 3404, is sponsored by 79th District State Rep. Jackie Haas.
“Passing this bill means keeping residential fuel costs affordable while also attracting new businesses and driving economic growth to a community that has long been disadvantaged by underdevelopment,” Haas said in a news release.
“So many leaders in our community, including Hopkins Park Mayor Mark Hodge, State Sen. Patrick Joyce, and my predecessor in the Legislature, Lindsay Parkhurst, have worked tirelessly to make this decades-old dream a reality,” she said.
The project has the backing of U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly, Kankakee County Board and the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County.
The legislation would give Nicor Gas the ability to serve the community of Hopkins Park by installing up to 500 feet of natural gas main per customer in designated hardship areas, which are defined by the U.S. Census Tracts and Department of Housing and Urban Development, at no charge to the served customers.
Nicor Gas’ current tariff only allows the company to install 200 feet per customer at no charge.
The remaining distance would typically be paid for by the residents or community.
In a January 2020 meeting, Nicor officials said it has identified 400 homes and 22 businesses for possible service in the project estimated to cost $8 million.
Joyce secured $1 million in state funding last year that will pay for residents to convert their homes to natural gas service.
Many believe the pipeline will also bring business opportunities with it. The former Nestlé factory is considered a prime location for businesses to locate.
The effort to bring natural gas to Pembroke dates back a couple decades. Former Gov. George Ryan planned to bring natural gas to the area by constructing a $80 million, 1,800-bed women’s prison in the village. That plan was nixed by former Gov. Rod Blagojevich in 2003 after the project had started.
