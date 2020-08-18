BRADLEY — Bill Kay Honda plans to grow its Bradley facility with a $2.6 million expansion of its Locke Drive location.
Construction is set to begin soon, said Jeff Lindner, the dealership’s general manager. It is expected to take four to six months to complete the project.
The expansion will add more than 8,000 square feet to the current building with most going toward the service and parts departments. Lindner said 12 to 15 new jobs will be created in those departments.
Parking will be expanded by 28,000 square feet.
The expansion will add 0.9 acres to the current 4.75 acres.
“We’ve outgrown our facility, again,” said Lindner, who has been the general manager for more than 21 years. “Our customer base continues to grow.”
Bill Kay Honda has operated its dealership in Bradley since 1993 and moved to its current location in March 2003. It expanded the dealership in 2011 as well.
Last week, the Bradley village board approved a sales tax sharing agreement with the dealership.
Bradley Finance Director Rob Romo said there is zero guaranteed money involved in the $1.5 million, 16-year agreement.
Romo said Illinois municipalities receive 1 percent of the state’s 6.25 percent sales tax on vehicles purchased in the village.
In order for the auto dealer to qualify for village funds, it will have to generate $230,000 in tax sales annually.
“It’s a win-win for both of us,” Lindner said. “We are going to have to produce in order to meet the guidelines. We’d like to thank Mayor Mike Watson and the rest of the village administration for making this happen.”
