Although the Bike Share 609 program was canceled long before the biking season concluded this summer, the participating communities and corporate sponsored recently received a portion of their sponsorship dollars back.
Of the $9,000-per-biking-station yearly fee, the nine participating entities — which established 10 bike-share stations — received $538 in a debt settlement with the Zagster, the Cambridge-Mass. company which operated the 50-bike program here.
The communities and organizations which helped fund the program were: Bradley, Bourbonnais, Kankakee, Manteno, Bourbonnais Township Park District, Kankakee Community College, AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Riverside Healthcare and Kankakee County Convention & Visitors Bureau.
Bradley sponsored two bike stations so the municipal government received a check for $1,076.
In a letter to the program participants, Staci Wilken, executive director the county’s tourism organization, noted the settlement equated to 6 percent to the outstanding debt owned to the participants.
The program was canceled near the end of May and the KCCVB filed a claim on June 23. Near the end of September the settlement was reached, Wilken said.
The bike-share contract ran from August 2019 to August 2020.
Wilken said they went into the negotiations with fingers crossed.
The 2020 biking program really never got its wheels on the ground as the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in March, basically idling every recreational program in its path.
“No one could have predicted COVID, but heading into the year we were expecting a big year with Bike 609,” she said.
Wilken is proud of the way the community stepped up to the plate to bring the biking program here for its residents and visitors.
She said this may not be the end of a public biking system. She said while the time may not be right at this point, there are other companies which operate these systems.
“This didn’t close due to failure, but a dissolving business,” she said. Wilken believes among the lessons COVID has taught the public, it is the beauty and recreation which should be enjoyed.
There were critics of the bike-share program when it was launched in July 2018. Wilken said if the community listens only to the critics, rather than taking some risks together as a region, it will never move forward.
“This was a worthy cause,” she said. “There will be another opportunity when the time is right.”
In a letter to program participants announcing the settlement, Wilken expressed her thanks.
“Your support of the program gave our community, and our guests, the opportunity to experience Kankakee County on two wheels and helped to reignite the bike culture. Now, more than ever, we see that ‘unplugging’ outdoors is not just a fad, it’s an absolute necessity.”
Agreed.
A new pet grooming business, Bubbles & Barks, is moving closer to opening at 371 W. Broadway St. in Bradley.
Business owner Lindsay Green, of Braidwood, had the plans unanimously approved by the Bradley Planning and Zoning Commission this past week. The plans needed to be OK’d as a pet grooming business is not specifically authorized within the business district.
Green will be leasing 856 square feet on the ground floor of the property.
The Bradley Village Board must approve the zoning request. The vote is expected to take place on Dec. 14. If all goes as planned, Green hopes to open the business in February.
The business will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Green anticipates 14-25 dogs being groomed daily.
Green noted she has 17 years of experience in dog grooming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!