Daily Journal staff report
KANKAKEE — The Kankakee Public Library’s Adult Summer Reading program is currently underway and continues until July 18. This year, the library is offering two ways to participate and win.
First, you can win a weekly prize. It’s as simple as checking out materials. For each item you check out, you will be entered for a chance to win a gift certificate for a local business.
Next, be entered to win one of seven prize baskets. For each book or audio book you read, fill out an Adult Summer Reading Form (found at lions-online.org) then choose which basket you want to enter to win.
The baskets include:
• “On Wednesdays We Wear Pink” Glamour Basket
• “Wax On Wax Off” Car Wash Kit
• “Picnic in the Park” Basket
• “Don’t be Salty” Air Fryer Bundle
• “When Life Gives You Lemons” Lemonade Kit
• “Cheese Please” Charcuterie Swag
• “Move That Body” Workout Bag
Winners will be notified on July 20.
For more information, visit lions-online.org.
