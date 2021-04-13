KANKAKEE — As reopening of Splash Valley Aquatic Park nears, the Kankakee Valley Park District is seeking bids on refurbishing the three slides at the facility.
Dayna Heitz, executive director of the KVPD, reported at the special board meeting Monday at the Bird Park administration building that the deadline for the bids is April 23. The board can then accept a bid for the work at its next meeting on April 26.
“We have a couple different options,” Heitz said. “With a short time frame this is happening, I don’t know what kind of bids we’ll get, so that’s why we have different options.”
Heitz said the board can refurbish just the big slide, two of the three or all three slides. It can also opt to clean up the slides, make them safe, caulk and wax them; or it could do the full painting and sealing of the slides.
Board vice president Dave Skelly said he would like to have all three slides refurbished. Splash Valley is set to reopen on Memorial Day weekend.
“Because I don’t want to spend $2 million for a park, and then have everybody get there and see two of the three slides not open,” Skelly said. “So whatever we can do to get everything functional.”
“We also want them to look nice,” board secretary JJ Hollis said.
The cost of refurbishment of the slides is included in the capital project to renovate Splash Valley. In July 2018, the park board sold $2 million of government obligation bonds to rehab the park.
Last year the board got a quote of $90,000 to refurbish the slides but did not have it done because the decision was made not to open the park last summer due to COVID.
“It is very expensive to redo the slides,” said Heitz, who added there are a lot of slides that need refurbished because so many facilities were closed last season. “… They have a 20- to 25-year life span and we’re at year 16. That’s why we really need to have them checked out.”
ACCOUNTING SERVICES OK’D
The board also approved by a 3-1 vote a contract with Lauterbach & Amen for professional accounting services. The Naperville firm with be paid $10,800 a year for its services, and the contract begins at the start of the new budget year on June 1.
Board member Don Palmer voted against the contract. Lauterbach & Amen will do work that was previously done in house or was outsourced.
“This will save us a lot of money,” said board president Bill Spriggs.
