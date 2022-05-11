KANKAKEE — In an extremely rare occurrence, Kankakee County played host to a visit from the president of the United States, and the message Joe Biden delivered was his desire to aid the American farmer.
Speaking inside the 40-foot-by-40-foot toolshed of Kankakee-based farmer Jeff O'Connor — packed with visiting media, local officials and O'Connor family and friends — Biden said his administration is pushing ahead on two fronts to aid agriculture.
The first front is getting supply chain issues addressed to deal with farm products — most notably fertilizers produced in Ukraine — so the spiking prices, tripled in most cases, would be eased.
The president, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack and U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly addressed the second front by vowing to ease crop insurance issues for farmers who seek to double-crop soybeans on harvested wheat fields in an effort to gain needed soybean production.
On a sweltering day which more closely resembled late July or early August rather than mid-May, Biden addressed a largely agricultural audience at the west Kankakee County farm of Jeff and Gina O'Connor.
While many would describe Biden as an East Coast resident with little knowledge of the world of agriculture, he noted that is simply not the case.
The nation's 46th president, who noted that his home state of Delaware has a $4-billion agriculture base business, said he is well aware of the issues facing American farmers.
He also stressed that U.S. farmers are going to be counted on to do even more to feed not only American citizens, but those throughout much of the world — even more vital with the disruption of agriculture in Europe due to the Russian war being waged against Ukraine.
"Right now the U.S. is fighting on two fronts," the president said. He said the country is fighting high food prices as well as what he labeled "Putin's war," which has cut off part of the world's critical food supply.
"If products don't get to the market, people in Africa are going to starve," Biden said. He noted Russia is blocking Ukrainian ports, meaning its food production cannot get out.
Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.
