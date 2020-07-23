On Jan. 1, 2021, horse-drawn carriages will no longer provide rides for tourists in Chicago. In effect, the horse will disappear from the city's streets.
Here in Kankakee, the horse — aside from occasional appearances in parades and fairs — has not been a common sight on city streets for about a century. The equine population of the United States, after reaching a peak of 26 million in 1915, declined steadily. By 1960, there were only about 3 million horses in the nation; nearly all were used for recreational riding (since that low point, the number of recreational horses has tripled, to an estimated 9 million).
The decline in the number of horses was caused by the switch from "hay burners" to "gas burners:" the introduction of automobiles, trucks, and farm machinery.
Encounters involving a horse and an automobile sometimes had unpleasant results. The Kankakee Gazette reported on April 28, 1904, "John Lambert, a farmer living west of Kankakee, was thrown from his wagon today by running away of his team of young horses. Coming up Third avenue an automobile caused the horses to bolt and before Lambert had them under control they upset the wagon, spilled the driver and then started for home, leaving the wagon much the worse for the accident.”
Lambert was not injured, but other "runaway" victims were not so lucky. A week earlier, two young women suffered cuts and bruises when their horse was "spooked" by a passing train at the Jeffery Street IC railroad crossing. The horse bolted away down Jeffery Street, then collided with an automobile at Washington Avenue, overturning the buggy and throwing the two women to the ground.
Runaways were "a sight that always thrilled and terrified most Kankakeeans of yesteryear," wrote local historian Harold Simmons in his "Up 'til Now" column in the Sunday Journal of December 1, 1957. "To see a team of horses come dashing down the street out of control, with the driver desperately clinging to the reins, was a sign for pedestrians to scurry to the shelter of a doorway or behind a convenient tree. ... Newspapers of those early days were full of stories about runaways."
A much more common hazard for pedestrians was the plentiful deposits of manure left behind on the streets by horses. In addition to the odor emitted by the manure, pedestrians objected to the need to walk carefully to avoid soiling their footwear (or the hems of the long skirts then in fashion).
To combat the problem, the city employed a force of street sweepers. Armed with brooms, shovels, and wheeled carts, the sweepers patrolled the major streets, sweeping and scooping to remove the offending deposits. (The street sweepers' worst nightmare had to be the annual visit of the circus to the city, with its parade featuring as many as a dozen huge elephants walking trunk-to-tail down Court Street.)
In the county's cities and villages, horses were owned mostly by businessmen and other well-to-do families. (Working-class families typically walked to jobs or stores; later they rode trolleys or bicycles.) Some horse owners had large, well-equipped stables to house their animals and carriages. Lemuel Milk, a wealthy Kankakeean, maintained a two-story stone building on Indiana Avenue, south of Oak Street, where he kept his matched team of black Morgan horses. Today, that building is the French Heritage Museum operated by the Kankakee County Historical Society.
Most of the horses in Kankakee County were located on farms, where they provided the "horsepower" for plowing, planting, harvesting and other agricultural activities. Farm horses also were a means of transportation, pulling sturdily-built wagons carrying farm products to market, or the farm family to town for shopping and other activities.
Upon arrival in town, the animal might be tied up to a hitching post, or left in the horse-and-buggy-era equivalent of a parking garage: a livery stable or a "hitch barn." Kankakee had a number of such establishments, such as J. F. Baker's "10-cent Hitch Barn" on north East Avenue, Leroy Payne's Livery Stable on Dearborn Avenue, and L.E. Fenouille's Livery Stable on the northeast corner of Schuyler Avenue and Station Street.
The horse-based economy supported other necessary businesses, such as blacksmith shops like the one operated from the 1850s to the early 1900s by Edmund Carroll Harvey in a small stone building on Water Street at Washington Avenue, harness makers, and a number of "hay and feed stores." Kankakee had several wagon shops, including "L. Schneider & Son, Builders of Fine Carriages and Wagons." The large Schneider operation on West Avenue also offered blacksmithing and harness repair.
The transition from the age of the horse to the era of the "horseless carriage" was symbolized by a building on the north side of Station Street, midway between Schuyler and East Avenues. The large brick structure was erected in 1885 by Peter Mellanson, who operated a livery stable there until he sold it in the early 1900s to George Fortin, who opened one of Kankakee's first automobile businesses.
On April 14, 1915, the Kankakee Democrat newspaper displayed the headline, "Ring Out The Horse; Ring In The Auto." The subject of the story was the sale and removal of a large terra-cotta horse's head that had been mounted over the building's entrance since the Mellanson Livery had opened 30 years earlier. The newspaper commented, "This horse looked haughtily down upon the world which passed beneath his arched neck....We wonder what its feelings were of late years as it hung ... above an entrance which gave forth strange vehicles."
