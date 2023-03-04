When Hillary Luna describes her perky 7-month-old baby, Renee Freeman, as “our little surprise baby,” she doesn’t use “surprise” lightly.

She didn’t know she was pregnant until she went into labor one morning in the bathroom of her home and had a baby 10 minutes later. She called her fiancé, Mike.

“He was like, ‘You have to call the ambulance,’” she said. “I was like, ‘No, I’m fine.’”

Digital Content Editor

Meredith Melland earned a BA in journalism from DePaul University, where she worked as a web developer and editor for 14 East, DePaul's online student magazine. She has interned for Chicago magazine and WGN. Her email is mmelland@daily-journal.com.

