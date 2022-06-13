...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Peak afternoon heat index values between 105 to 109
degrees expected through Wednesday.
* WHERE...In Indiana, Newton, Jasper and Benton Counties. In
Illinois, Grundy, Kankakee, La Salle, Ford, Livingston and
Iroquois Counties.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Humidity may be lower on Wednesday with
high temperatures still in the mid to upper 90s.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
If you’ve been hunting for an apartment or house for rent here locally, you know the availability is scarce and the rents high.
The volatility of the market also makes the industry an easy target for scams. It’s definitely an alarm for buyer beware, especially online.
“Two of our listings have appeared as a rental, and they’re actually for sale,” said Tina Franklin, executive officer of the Kankakee-Iroquois-Ford Association of Realtors.
Franklin said in the past month those houses that were for sale were listed as rental properties on Craigslist. The listings weren’t posted by the homes’ owners. One was a three-bedroom house for rent.
“When the rent sounds too good to be true, you might want to check it out first,” she said.
Franklin advises to never send money by Venmo or Zelle for a rental before physically looking at the property first.
“Make sure it’s a legitimate person,” she said. “Make sure the property is for rent and not for sale.”
Scammers are taking advantage of the scarcity of rentals and the high fees.
“Especially, scams pop up when there is limited property available, and the rents are going higher,” she said. “If the rent sounds too good to be true, it is.”
Prospective renters also can check out rental companies online through the Better Business Bureau (bbb.org) to make sure the companies are legitimate and see if anyone has filed a complaint.
Chris Breach is the Associate Editor of The Daily Journal and the editor of the business section. A graduate of Indiana University, Breach has more than 25 years experience in newspapers. He can be reached at cbreach@daily-journal.com.
