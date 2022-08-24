KANKAKEE — Kankakee County remains in the low community level when it comes to COVID-19 virus that has permeated the country for more than two years.

Kankakee County Health Department Administrator John Bevis said that is a positive sign for the county.

“That’s a second straight week and based on the numbers that I’ve been reviewing daily, it looks like we’ll continue into a third week,” said Bevis at Tuesday’s County Board Executive Committee meeting.

Associate Editor

Chris Breach is the Associate Editor of The Daily Journal and the editor of the business section. A graduate of Indiana University, Breach has more than 25 years experience in newspapers. He can be reached at cbreach@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you