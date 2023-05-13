COVID cases stack up (copy) (copy)

Kankakee County Health Department administrator John Bevis discusses about the influx of positive COVID-19 cases in 2020, each represented by a piece of paper in the stack of the more than 3,000. With the national emergency being lifted, Bevis makes it clear that this doesn't mean the end of COVID. 

The public health emergency ended Thursday (May 11), but that doesn’t mean the COVID-19 virus mysteriously goes away anytime soon.

That was the sentiment of John Bevis, county health administrator, who commented this past month at the Kankakee County Board’s Executive Committee meeting.

“I wish, but that is not the case,” Bevis said. “We are in a much different place now today in our community and in the state and across the world in relation to what we’re doing and how we’re doing it because of COVID. I will say this because of all the things that we did, not knowing where we were at the beginning to where we are now.”

