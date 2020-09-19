KANKAKEE — The business world has been negatively impacted in so many ways as a result of COVID-19 that it would be difficult to calculate what damage it has done to the bottom line of retail, restaurants, bars, gas stations, dentists, law offices, accountants or any establishment for that matter.
And the Kankakee County Health Department has the unpleasant task of making sure all rules — no matter how unpopular those may seem — are being followed.
The health department is not looking to add any more pain than it must to make sure all businesses are operating within the governor’s recently adopted administrative rules, Kankakee County Health Department administrator John Bevis said Thursday at the Kankakee County Board of Health’s regular meeting.
“This has put the health department between the rock and the hard place,” Bevis said.
Simply stated, there is no data or facts which have been determined what has led to increases in an area’s COVID-19 positivity rates. What has been stated, however, is that the pandemic and the following mandated shut-down of Illinois restaurants could cause up to 20 percent of them to close permanently.
And further stress on businesses in terms of fines or penalties for failure to follow restrictions can only hamper a business’ ability to remain open.
Kankakee County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler agreed.
“The goal here is public health, not writing tickets,” he said.
No one from the general public attended the meeting.
The so-called nuisance procedure for businesses — as adopted by the Kankakee County Board of Health on Thursday — deals with business compliance regarding the wearing of face coverings, signage regarding the use of facial coverage and compliance with social distancing.
If citizens have concerns that a business is not adhering to these rules, they can contact the Kankakee County Health Department. Through the department’s Environmental Health Division, it has up to seven days to conduct a site visit. The department then has seven days to complete its follow-up visit and another seven days to complete a third visit if the problem has not been rectified.
Persistent non-compliance could eventually lead to a misdemeanor arrest and a fine ranging between $75 to $2,500.
There is no language in the administrative rule regarding closing the businesses. The rule goes into effect immediately.
As they met Thursday, Region 7 was reportedly on the cusp of exiting additional mitigations by the state as the COVID-19 positivity rate within Kankakee and Will counties had fallen under the benchmark established by the governor’s office. At the time, it was expected that indoor dining and drinking would return to Kankakee County bars and restaurants this weekend. News came Friday morning that restaurants would be allowed to return to regular Phase 4 restrictions at 5 p.m. that day.
Bevis said in these harsh economic times associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, punishment is one of the last things his department would want to do.
Bevis added the governor is not giving health departments much assistance in how all this enforcement is to take place, which makes this rule even more difficult to deal with.
New health board member Neelie Panozzo, a nurse and also the owner of the Village Grill restaurant in Bradley, said no one has ever said the reason the positivity rate rose was due to bars and restaurants. Bars and restaurants, however, have been targeted and have bore the brunt of the economic pain.
In the recent three-week return to more stringent regarding how these businesses can operate, indoor food and drink was banned in bars and restaurants.
However, if any business is not adhering to the rules, Bevis said a special health board meeting — with the business operator on hand — will be called to deal with the situation.
“We certainly want to try to get cooperation first,” Bevis said. “If we can’t, then we’ll go down another road.”
