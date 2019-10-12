Daily Journal staff report
Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School held its sixth annual Boilermaker Fall Games Thursday.
The popular event brings together special needs students and their partners in the Best Buddies program, which promotes friendships between general education students and students who have intellectual and developmental disabilities. This year, nine area schools and hundreds of students took part.
This page is filled with photos from the memorable day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!