1. Free at last
After being wrongfully imprisoned for 20 years, Terrance Haynes was set free on June 2 after the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office dismissed murder charges.
Haynes was convicted in August 2000 of shooting and killing Cezaire Murrell on May 27, 1999, in Kankakee. He was sentenced to 45 years.
Marcus Hammond, who was 10 years old when he served as a key witness in Haynes’ trial, told the jury that Murrell did not have a firearm. Hammond recanted his testimony recently, revealing that Murrell reached for a gun before he died.
In May 2018, the Illinois Appellate Court Third District reversed the decision against Haynes and demanded a new trial, prompting Haynes’ release.
Haynes’ attorneys have since filed a wrongful conviction lawsuit in U.S. District Court.
2 ‘I’m anxious to see what my legs can do’
Karen Dannenhauer’s battle with lymphedema began shortly after her high school prom shoes didn’t fit her.
The disease swelled the longtime Kankakee preschool teacher’s legs for 37 years causing her to walk with a cane. However, Dannenhauer continued to push for a better life by walking 5K races and staying active.
Her breakthrough came when a Los Angeles-area hospital performed three surgeries to remove 18.3 liters of cellular sludge to shrink her hips and legs to a normal size.
Donations from the community and a GoFundMe page helped Dannenhauer receive the life-changing surgeries that will now enable her to wear jeans, ride her horse and more.
“I still have a really hard time believing people would do all this for me,” Dannenhauer said after her third surgery. “It’s not that I don’t think people do good things. It’s just, why for me? It’s beyond what I can comprehend. Some people who barely know me have helped in so many ways. It’s truly amazing and gratifying for me. None of this would have happened without everyone’s help.”
3 The kid who can’t hide his Manteno pride
After a field trip to Vulcan Materials, Manteno Elementary School student Cole Pilbeam started removing debris from the storm drain in his front yard.
Cole’s passion for protecting the environment grew quickly after that. With a wagon full of tools, the 7-year-old started clearing storm drains throughout Manteno.
“[I like] picking up the garbage because it can kill the sea animals and the animals,” Cole said.
Manteno officials thanked Cole by giving him a tour of the village’s public works department and mayor’s office. Cole also rode in the village’s Oktoberfest parade. Vulcan thanked Cole by making him the quarry’s boss for a morning.
“This has given him a wonderful self-esteem,” said Cole’s mother, Megan Pilbeam. “He loves this town. He has always said, ‘I live in the best town,’ and I think that sticks out even more to him.”
4 ‘Old Bordertown’ scene of another TV show
With its historic downtown, Momence has made several appearances on movies and TV shows over the years.
The “Old Bordertown” was in the 2002 crime thriller “Road to Perdition,” starring Tom Hanks. It also has been in the shows “American Pickers” and “Mysteries at the Museum.”
It will appear on TVs all over the country next year, after film crews from the FX TV show “Fargo” filmed parts of Season 4 in downtown Momence. Actor Chris Rock stars in the show.
Film crews transformed Washington Street into 1950 Kansas City with a dirt road overlay and classic cars. They also filmed a chase scene on Maple Street.
“The community was in awe over it,” Momence Mayor Chuck Steele said after filming in October. “Everyone was coming downtown, watching them film. It puts the spotlight on the community.”
5 Caring congregation comes to aid of pastor’s family
Cory and Christena Estby always wanted a big family. After having their son, Gabriel, and their daughter, Kaleigh, they wanted to add to their family.
They adopted their sons, Samuel and Josiah, two biological brothers who have Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a degenerative muscle disease.
Cory, who is a pastor Zion Lutheran Church, told the congregation about his two sons and their disease. The congregation responded by raising money to demolish their 130-year-old parsonage and rebuild a new home to accommodate Samuel and Josiah’s needs as their disease progresses.
“It brings me to tears,” Cory said. “It’s humbling to recognize the love and compassion they are showing us. It is very gracious. They are showing a lot of love.”
The congregation plans to demolish its old parsonage this spring and have the new home ready within 12 to 18 months.
6 Adventure Mini-Golf opens
Golf at Adventure Commons in Bradley officially opened in July, bringing miniature golf back to the area.
The two 18-hole mini-golf courses and special 18-hole ADA route features new curbs, rock formations, banks and curves along with two waterfall features.
Renovating the course was important to Adventure Christian Church and lead pastor Andy Hamilton to bring families together.
“We are thrilled to be a part of the restoration of our areas only mini-golf course. I love that both our facility and our property reflect the core message of the Gospel — that out of death, new life comes,” said pastor Hamilton. “We believe this mini-golf course will be an extension of our church’s mission, creating environments that help people find their way back to God.”
The plan was designed by Castle Golf in Mesa, Ariz.
7 Festival raises $20,000 for homeless veterans
After serving six tours overseas, Afghanistan and Iraq war veteran Eric Peterson wanted to help fellow soldiers transition back to life at home.
The 2006 graduate of Herscher High School started Project Headspace and Timing, a nonprofit organization, in 2017. While the nonprofit helps veterans in several ways, Peterson has focused on starting a tiny home village for homeless veterans in Kankakee County.
Project Headspace hosted its first “Heroes, Hogs and Hot Rods” festival in August in downtown Manteno. The festival raised $20,000 that will go toward the tiny home project, which Peterson hopes will break ground in the spring of 2021.
“Having lost friends who were veterans, there is this feeling of being alone,” Peterson said. “Doing something like this to make sure everyone feels like they are a part of something is important for veterans and communities.”
The nonprofit organization plans on hosting the festival again in 2020.
8 St. Anne students adopt soldier
“How do you spell Afghanistan?” Kim Munyon asked her second-grade class at St. Anne Grade School. “Do you spell it with a capital ‘A’ or lowercase ‘a’?”
“A capital ‘A’ because it’s a country!” her students responded.
Munyon’s students were writing letters to Cat, a soldier in the U.S. Army who is stationed in Afghanistan. In addition to the letters, they sent goodies to Cat and other soldiers overseas.
“This class really seems to understand the meaning behind doing something like this,” Munyon said. “It makes them realize that even though they are little people, they can still do something to give back.”
Cat responded to the students’ first set of letters and sent them an American flag that flew over Afghanistan.
9 Youngest sister is a mere 97
Usually, those who reach age 97 are the oldest in their families. Not so for 97-year-old Mabel Phebus, of Lowell, Ind. She is younger than her two living sisters.
Mildred Katz, of Grant Park, is 103 and Minnie Pfingsten, who lives near Bloomington, is 99. The three sisters grew up on a farm in Grant Park and still belong to St. Peter’s United Church of Christ.
The sisters grew up in a time before fast food. Grant Park has just one restaurant back then. They never went to it.
“We all had to learn to cook,” Katz said.
Katz served as the grand marshal of Grant Park’s annual Oktoberfest parade.
10 Pinski makes splash in ‘Big Fish’
Ian Pinski, a 9-year-old fourth-grader at Bishop McNamara Catholic School, was in the production of “Big Fish” at the BoHo Theatre located at The Greenhouse Theater Center in Chicago. Ian not only had one part in the show, but played both Young Will and Will’s son.
Less than one week after he took his final bow, he received news of his next role.
Ian was chosen to play Fletcher in Porchlight Music Theatre’s production of Disney’s “Freaky Friday.” That production will run in April at The Ruth Page Center for the Arts in Chicago.
Ian is the son of Michael and Michelle Pinski, of Limestone. In addition to performances, school and homework, Ian has dance, vocal, piano and acting lessons and plenty of auditions to keep him busy. Ian also enjoys video games, playing piano and riding his bike.
“I’m very thankful for my mom and dad. They actually let me do this,” Ian said.
