Kankakee Fireworks
After no fireworks in 2019 and nearly no fireworks again in 2020, the City of Kankakee will again offer the annual Fourth of July fireworks show on July 4.
The event will be held at Kankakee Community College, 100 College Drive, and gates will open at 4 p.m. The price of admission is $20 per carload.
The Independence Day event will feature live music from the Kankakee Valley Symphony and its Youth Orchestra as well as the Kankakee Municipal Band. Organizers say this is a family-friendly event for all ages. Chairs are allowed to be brought in for seating.
Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis said he is looking forward to the musicians providing entertainment to start the evening, which he says will be “a fun-filled early evening that we haven’t had in about two or three years.”
“I wish everybody a safe and happy holiday,” he continued. “Let the professionals handle the fireworks and just enjoy watching them.”
Watseka July 4 Parade
Sponsored by the Watseka Chamber of Commerce, the parade will kick off at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 3. This year’s theme is “Proud to be an American.”
There will be awards for best farm entry, best religious entry, best commercial entry, best children’s unit, best walking unit, best use of theme and best decorated emergency vehicle.
The parade route will proceed south on Belmont Avenue, turn west on Fairman Avenue, north on Fourth Street, east on Cherry Street, south on Fifth Street, east on Lincoln Avenue, south on Belmont Avenue, ending at the Watseka Community High School.
Fireworks will be at dusk on July 2.
Les Artisans Arts and Crafts Fair
The Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society will host Les Artisans Arts and Crafts Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 4, at the Kankakee County Fairgrounds Expo, 213 W. 4000South Road, Kankakee.
Les Artisans is one of the finest and longest-running handmade markets in Kankakee County. The fair will host dozens of artists and fine crafters, offering a variety of handmade items and original art at all price points. Shop unique finds such as wall art, wire sculpture, stained glass, leather goods, crocheted items, fabric crafts, quilts, woodcrafts, upcycled and recycled vintage, jewelry, seasonal wreaths and decor, painted glass and wood, laser-etched wood and glass, custom tumblers and pens, local honey, paper crafts, doll clothes, outdoor games, handmade bath products, delicious drink mixes and more. Baked goods, lunch items and coffee will be available from Turtle Acres.
It is recommended that anyone not yet vaccinated for COVID-19 wear a mask at this event.
Admission is free as is parking, however, BGHS members will accept any donation to help cover event costs and forward their work preserving local history. Visit the BGHS booth to become a member or purchase local history books.
For more information, contact Coordinator Ellen Stringer at 815-935-5278 or lesartisansartsandcraftsfair@gmail.com.
Booth rentals raise funds for the Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society’s LeTourneau Home Museum, Log Schoolhouse Restoration and Adrian Richard Heritage Preserve in Bourbonnais.
East Side Market
The East Kankakee Farmers’ Market has scheduled market events from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first and third Sunday of the month through September. The next event is scheduled for Sunday, July 4.
The markets are held at 657 E. Court St., and are hosted by Kankakee County Community Services, Inc. in conjunction with the Kankakee County Democratic Socialists of America and the Greater Kankakee Black Chamber of Commerce.
Senior Picnic
The Bourbonnais Township Park District is hosting the 2021 Senior Picnic on Tuesday, July 6, at Perry Farm. The theme is an old-fashioned summer picnic.
At 4:30 p.m., carriage rides begin and at 5:30 p.m. dinner will be served. To close out the night at 7 p.m. is a concert. The cost is $15 per person and the registration deadline is June 28. To register, visit bit.ly/3d76QAl.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.