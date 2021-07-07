Iroquois County Fair
The 2021 Iroquois County Agricultural and Livestock Fair will be Tuesday, July 13, to Sunday, July 18.
Tuesday kicks off with the 4-H food judging. The day also includes livestock move-in day with the Section FFA shows, the official opening ceremony with the presentation of Clubs and will be followed by the Queen and the first-ever Little Miss Contest. Rounding out the evening will be a fireworks display.
Wednesday is a full day of 4-H livestock judging. Also happening is the junior and open project-showing of agricultural, products, culinary, fine arts, floriculture and children’s division, the 4-H cat show, Family Fun Night and a talent show.
Thursday includes the junior department livestock shows in the barns, general 4-H projects, the 4-H dog obedience and the annual Demo Derby by On the Gas Promotions.
Friday is the Draft Horse Show, general 4-H projects judging by clubs and the Master Showman Contest, the Draft Horse Hitches, livestock sale, the 4-H Style Show, the Open Style Show, the Latting Rodeo and a teen dance in the 4-H Center.
Saturday includes: the Open Show Livestock contests in the barns, the Annual Tractor Drive, the Illiana Remote Control Truck and Tractor Pull, the Costume Goat Show and the 4-H Dog Agility. At 8 p.m., Jason Pritchett, a top 5 finalist on “America’s Got Talent,” takes the stage for the evening entertainment.
There will be free admission to the fair on Sunday, which includes the Open Horse Show, the All-Faith Church Service with a Natural High, the Grill Master Cook-Off Contest, the afternoon tractor pull, the Costume Sheep Lead class and the ITPA Tractor Pull.
Daily activities
A new area called the “Kid’s Zone” will be located by the Trout-Steiner Petting Zoo, north of the Swine barns. Daily activities there will consist of Touch a Vehicle, Wagon Basketball, Giant Tic Tac Toe and more.
• Noon to 9 p.m.: Open and junior exhibits
• Noon to 8 p.m.: the commercial buildings are open.
• 1 to 4 p.m. (Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday): Mahlah, the comfort dog, will be greeting visitors at Happy Jack’s Gazebo.
• 11 a.m., 2 and 5 p.m.: Wood-carving demonstrations by Northern Exposure Chainsaw Carvings and Swyear Amusements will be on the midway.
Artists for Art
From 2 to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 10, Artists for Art will be at Knights of Columbus Hall, 187 S. Indiana Ave., Kankakee. Benefiting Merchant Street Art Gallery for Artists with Autism, the concert will include performances by Carrying Torches, Moondogs, The Strips, The Mike Tomano Band, Burnin’ Train, Basic Shaper and Little Daddy T-Smooth.
Admission is $15 per person or $50 for four tickets. For more information, call 815-685-9057. For more information on the gallery, visit merchantstreetartgallery.org.
Unplug Illinois
From 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 10, the Bourbonnais Township Park District will be participating in Unplug Illinois, a statewide initiative with the purpose of disconnecting from electronics and connecting with others.
“The idea of the event, and Unplug in general, is to get people to put their phones and tablets down and come out to the park to enjoy time together as a family,” said Sarah Winkel, the district’s deputy director.
“It is also to remind the community who we are and what we do, and we want people to remember what park districts do and what we represent.”
The event at Perry Farm will feature a variety of activities and demonstrations, and there will be a live radio broadcast from Milner Media, which will be onsite with prizes. The morning will kickoff with a 9 a.m. family walk, with simple exercises to do and motivational quotes to read.
At 9:30 a.m., all sports and activity stations open, including pickleball, little athletics, a coloring contest, DIY kite table, imagination playground, carriage rides and more.
At 9:45 a.m., demonstrations will start with Lemner’s Soo Bahk Do Demo, followed by a 10:15 a.m. Sound Bowl Meditation. Storytime begins at 10:20 a.m., and the event closes out with an 11:15 a.m. performance from the Jesse White Tumblers, sponsored by Linman Family McDonald’s.
The event is free and open to families — no registration is required. For more information, visit btpd.org/btpd/events or email info@btpd.org.
Squeals Showdown BBQ Competition
The Village of Herscher will host the sixth annual Squeals Showdown BBQ Competition (formerly Squeals & Wheels) on July 10 on Main Street in downtown Herscher. Setup begins at 5:30 a.m. and the event runs throughout the day with final competition judging being done at 5 p.m. There will be live music throughout the day and a large variety of barbecue. There will be over 20 teams participating in the competition.
Your Voice Matters
At 5:30 p.m. Monday, The Partnership for Healthy Communities’ Access to Health action team and the Kankakee County Hispanic Partnership are hosting a focus group about health care and insurance access for Hispanic/Latinx residents of Kankakee County ages 18 and over. The event will be held at 367 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee, and there will be dinner and a $20 gift card will be provided for participation. Registration is required and, for more information, visit bit.ly/july12focusgroup.
