Bernard Weiner, who owned one of the Kankakee region’s best-known life and health insurance businesses, died July 23, 2019, in Phoenix, Ariz., surrounded by his loving family.
Weiner was 87.
Weiner started Weiner & Associates in 1959 in Kankakee. The business rapidly outgrew the two rooms that it once occupied on the main floor at 352 E. Court St., in downtown Kankakee. The firm eventually took over the entire top floor.
A dedicated businessman, Weiner was also devoted to community as he served on elected positions and many organizations as well.
He was a two-term Kankakee County Recorder of Deeds from 1968 through 1976. He served on the Kankakee Library Board, the Illinois Health Facilities Planning Board, the Temple B’nai Israel, the Kankakee Area YMCA and the American Bank.
Longtime friend, former Illinois Gov. George Ryan, fondly remembered meeting Weiner as a second grader. Ryan said he took an instant liking to Weiner and helped protect the boy who struggled with the English language.
“Everyone picked on him because he was small and he had trouble speaking English,” Ryan recalled. “We became friends. He was probably the friend I had for the longest time.”
After high school, Ryan said, they went their separate ways but rediscovered each other when they returned to Kankakee as men.
“He was a wonderful guy. He helped people out whenever he could. I was crushed when I heard about his death,” Ryan said.
Dee Pinski, wife of the late Dr. J.B. Pinski, said Weiner helped convince Pinski to establish his dermatology practice here.
The two men had been friends going back to their time as students at the University of Illinois.
“That’s how we got here, and we were friends ever since. He was such a friendly, giving man,” she said.
Although Weiner relocated to Arizona, their families stayed in close contact.
“He touched a lot of people,” Pinski said. “He was so loving and compassionate. He was an amazing man.”
Weiner is survived by his wife, Libby; daughter, Abbe; sons, David and Mark; grandchildren, Alex and Zoe; sons-in-law, Edgar and Robert; daughter-in-law, Diane; and stepbrother, Julian Hayum.
“His favorite saying was ‘There is no right way to the wrong thing,’ “ Mark said of his father. “That was really how he lived his life.”
Mark said his father had a great love for Kankakee.
“Kankakee was his hometown,” he said. “He never wanted to leave Kankakee.”
“He killed people with kindness. That’s how he treated people. And he treated everyone the same,” Mark said. “He did live a great life.”
Bernie, as he was known, was born Dec. 25, 1931, in Lithuania and arrived Aug. 1, 1938, at Ellis Island with his father, Alex; mother, Lena; brother, Art; and sister, Shirley Alexander, who still survives.
Weiner was admired by his family and friends, and his charitable nature and influencing presence left a lasting impact on all who had the pleasure of knowing him. His enthusiasm for business was matched only by his ardor for politics, classical-Broadway music and hosting parties for his numerous friends.
His overriding passion was as a husband, father and grandfather.
He served in the Korean War from 1952 to 1954 and graduated from the University of Illinois in 1956 with an economics degree, where he was a proud member of Sigma Alpha Mu. Weiner married Libby Brainin on June 24, 1956, and began his professional career in Danville, working for his in-laws’ food business.
He always had a desire to sell insurance and moved to Kankakee to begin a thriving life and health insurance business, which just celebrated its 60th anniversary this year. He moved to Arizona in 1986 and joined son, David, in the Scottsdale Weiner Insurance office. David now operates Weiner Insurance in Illinois and Arizona.
Funeral services were held July 24 at Mt. Sinai Cemetery in Phoenix. Shiva was held at the home of David and Robert Weiner, Scottsdale. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to the Jewish Federation of Greater Phoenix.
