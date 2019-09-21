KANKAKEE — Kyle Benoit continues his ascent within the Riverside Healthcare system as the lifelong area resident has been promoted to senior vice president and chief operating officer.
A 2004 graduate of Bishop McNamara Catholic High School, Benoit was elevated to the position early this month.
In this role, Benoit, of Bourbonnais, is responsible for providing strategic leadership and oversight to Riverside Healthcare’s operations.
Reporting to Benoit will the newly-created role of vice president of clinical services as well as the vice president of institutional advancement.
In addition, the directors of cardiac services; facilities and engineering; and Riverside Medical Group Cardiology, Orthopedics, Neurosciences and Surgical Services will continue to report to him.
In other words, Benoit will have many responsibilities in his new role at Riverside, which is Kankakee County’s largest employer with a workforce of more than 3,000.
Benoit joined Riverside in 2014 as vice president of surgical and interventional services. He also served as vice president of clinical services. He was promoted to the system’s vice president of operations in January 2017.
“In his time with Riverside, Kyle has shown tremendous leadership,” said Phil Kambic, Riverside’s president and CEO. “Kyle has demonstrated a strong ability to fine tune operational areas to create maximum efficiency and ultimately have a very positive impact on the patient experience.”
Benoit earned a master’s degree in Healthcare Administration from the University of Illinois at Chicago. He is a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.
In addition to his Riverside responsibilities, Benoit is also board chairman for Bishop McNamara Catholic School and the United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties.
