Daily Journal staff report
A benefit will be held this weekend for Wilmington teacher and assistant wrestling and baseball coach Nick Dziuban, who is recovering from two cancer surgeries, one in 2020 and one in 2021.
The benefit will be held at the Wilmington VFW Post 5422, located at 557 W. Baltimore St., Wilmington. Tickets for the benefit, which will include food, beer, raffles and games, cost $20. They can be purchased from event organizer Todd Cumming through Zelle at 815-353-6875 or Venmo @NickDziuban. Tickets also are available at Nelly’s and Corner Tap in Wilmington and Mustachio’s and Babe’s Tap in Coal City.
