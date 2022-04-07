BRADLEY — Belle Tire is looking to establish a shop in Bradley almost directly across the street from what will likely be its major competitor, Discount Tire.
At this week’s Bradley Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, board members approved a special use zoning request to allow the Allen Park, Mich.-based company to construct a 9,800-square-foot tire sales and repair business at the 1.6-acre site immediately north of the Aldi grocery store along Illinois 50.
The special use permit request will now move to the April 11 Bradley Village Board meeting where trustees will be asked to OK the special use permit.
The company is in the midst of an expansion into Illinois and it has six sites under construction and four recently opened stores — Shorewood, Joliet, Naperville and Villa Park.
Belle Tire plans to develop another 50 stores during the next three years in Illinois. The building’s exterior would largely be brick.
They currently operate about 130 stores in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio.
If all goes as planned, John Nierzwicki, with Enright Architects, of Royal Oaks, Mich., said construction on the approximate $4-million development could begin in September and the store could be open by March or April 2023.
The proposed location for Belle is basically across the street from Discount Tire and not far north of retailer Farm & Fleet, which also operates a tire business. The Walmart Supercenter store and the Bradley Commons Shopping Center are also located across Illinois 50.
Belle Tire’s business focus is tires, brakes and other matters within that area. The company offers no major engine, transmission or auto body work.
This portion of the community may have more rubber on hand than the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Memorial Day weekend.
Nierzwicki said it is not uncommon for like businesses to establish locations within close proximity to one another such as Walgreens and CVS drug stores and McDonald’s and Burger King.
He said the Bradley site would have about 15 employees and be open for business from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday and Thursday; and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The company has a purchase agreement on the property, but will not close on the property until the zoning issues have been formally OK’d.
The only point of debate regarding the development centered on a large flagpole the company erects at its locations. They plan to install a 60-foot-high flag pole which will fly a 20-foot-by-30-foot U.S. flag.
One planning board member, Bill Bodemer, voted against that sought-after variance. He said such a large flagpole and flag would be “disproportionate” to the area.
The five other planning board members did not agree and the variance was approved.
