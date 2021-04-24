BOURBONNAIS — Beef ‘O’ Brady’s restaurant in Bourbonnais has withstood a couple shutdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic. So, as the idea of dining in slowly is trending back to normal, Beef ‘O’ Brady’s is offering its employees an incentive to stay safe.
Through a company-wide program, Beef ‘O’ Brady’s has launched the vaccine incentive to prioritize the health and safety of its team members and guests during the pandemic. Each employee who gets fully vaccinated will receive a $100 gift card to his or her choice of Target, Walmart or Amazon.
“It’s a great benefit for the employees, and we’re trying to promote safety, trying to get back to normal,” said Dave Verkler, co-owner of Beef ‘O’ Brady’s. “So we felt that it was a great promotion, a great opportunity, not only for the business but for employees.”
Beef ‘O’ Brady’s has welcomed back diners and is doing all it can to get business back to a pre-pandemic level. It has 25 full- and part-time employees.
“We still have customers that haven’t come back due to the pandemic,” Verkler said. “So, we’re being as cautious as possible on all the safety precautions set forth by the local health department.”
Verkler stressed the incentive program is completely voluntary.
“It’s solely based upon their discretion,” he said. “... We’ve posted it. We’ve shown the rules to [the employees] and explained the rules to them. And if they choose to do it, then they’re rewarded.”
The incentive promotion began about two weeks ago.
“The idea was kicked around through all the other franchisees, and it was put together on a national scale, among our 30-plus stores we have,” Verkler said.
The incentive runs through the end of the year, and Verkler said he would extend it locally if employees decide later to get vaccinated.
“It’s not necessarily to promote business as much as it is to promote safety and a sense of security for not only the employees but for our customers as well,” he said.
Verkler and his wife, Maria, became franchisees of Beef ‘O’ Brady’s and opened the family sports pub in 2005 on Main Street NW in the shopping center adjacent to Jewel.
“We did a little remodeling while we were shut down,” Dave Verkler said. “During the first government shutdown, we basically re-did the entire dining room. It has been completely remodeled, and you’ll not recognize it.”
“... We definitely have the same concept,” he said. “We just did a lot of updates. We did a lot of updates to our [audio-visual] package. We now have a big screen in the main dining room.”
