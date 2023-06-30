Fourth of July fireworks (copy)

A family watches the fireworks over the Kankakee River during the city of Kankakee's 2022 Independence Day celebration and fireworks show at Kankakee Community College.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

The skies will light up Monday and Tuesday to celebrate America’s 247th birthday.

BEECHER

At 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at Firemans Park, 675 Penfield St., Beecher, the Beecher 4th of July Festival will conclude with a fireworks display sponsored by Dutch American Foods Inc.

