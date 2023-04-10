Beecher Police Chief Terry Lemming

Beecher Police Chief Terry Lemming has been named 2023 Chief of the Year by the Illinois Association Chiefs of Police.

BEECHER — The Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police has named Beecher Police Chief Terry Lemming the 2023 Chief of the Year. The award goes to a chief who excels in his or her own department and provides extraordinary service to the association.

A committee made up of several from the 1,400-plus member statewide organization determined that “Lemming truly embodied what it meant to be an outstanding chief worthy of awarding,” according to a news release from the organization.

“From the first phone call through his entire tenure, Chief Lemming has impressed me with his professionalism, honesty and dedication to duty …. He consistently goes above and beyond and even though he lives some distance from our community he is here for us day or night when needed,” stated Beecher Village President Marcy Meyer in the release.

