BEECHER — St. Paul Lutheran Church in Beecher caught fire around 1 p.m. today and the church is believed to be a total loss. It appears as if the parsonage where the Rev. Michael Stein and his family reside was not damaged in the fire.
Beecher Fire Protection District was assisted by multiple agencies at the scene of the multi-alarm fire.
At the time of the fire, the church was hosting its annual Oktoberfest celebration. The outdoor event was set for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today.
The church at 1407 W. Church Road in Beecher was built in 1865. It served as a set for the film “Road to Perdition” — starring Tom Hanks and Jude Law — in 2013.
Several Lutheran churches in the area have taken to social media to seek prayers for the church community. Among them was St. John Lutheran Church in Forest Park, which posted, “Please be praying for our brothers and sisters of St Paul's Lutheran in Beecher, IL, as their sanctuary burns and the parsonage is threatened.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.