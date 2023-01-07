BEECHER — A disconnected pipe at Beecher High School caused significant flooding damage during winter break, creating the need for physical education classes and sports to be relocated.
School officials are working with a cleanup crew and maintenance staff to get the building ready in time for students’ scheduled return on Tuesday.
The water caused damage to the school’s two gyms and flooring in part of the hallway, cafeteria, kitchen and bathroom.
Jack Gaham, superintendent of Beecher 200U School District, said in an email to the Daily Journal that Servpro, a fire and water cleanup and restoration company, has been working at the school since Dec. 25.
On Christmas Day, an alarm went off that alerted officials to a sprinkler leak at the high school.
It turned out that the connection had snapped on a 4-inch water pipe, which then pulled away and began flooding the school with water.
Responding to the alarm were local police and fire departments and the school’s maintenance director, who immediately turned off the water, Gaham said.
Within three hours of the alarm going off, the Servpro crew was onsite cleaning up the water, he said.
The damaged area was part of the school’s 2000 addition, he said. Both gyms’ floors were refinished four to five years ago.
Gaham said the flooding caused the wood flooring to buckle so badly that it is a tripping hazard. Both gyms are unusable for the time being, he said.
There was minimal to no damage to any of the classrooms, which are getting cleaned and dehumidified, he said.
While the cafeteria floor was damaged, it should not affect mealtimes for students, he said.
“The plan for floors is to be sealed with an epoxy finish so students will resume normal lunch on Tuesday,” Gaham said.
Gaham noted that the building’s heat was never turned off.
“My comment is ‘water always wins,’” he said. “The connection was over 20 years old. In combination with colder air finding a way through bricks, it finally gave way. A 4-inch pipe produces a lot of pressure as you can imagine.”
The cleanup crew will continue working through this weekend, he said.
“We will have students back on Tuesday and the only interference with the educational practice will be PE,” Gaham said.
He said the district is working to find accommodations in the community, such as the Zion Community Center, for space to hold PE classes in addition to what staff can do in classrooms.
The school still has a weight room, he noted.
Meanwhile, sports practices and games will be held at Beecher Junior High School.
Grant Park and Peotone school districts have also opened their doors to host Beecher games when the junior high space is unavailable, he said.
Gaham said the district is working with its insurance company and gathering bids for restoration work. He did not have an estimate on the cost of the damage.
The school’s smaller gym should be ready for use in the next three months, he said.
The timeline for fixing the school’s newer, larger gym will depend upon insurance estimates and the availability of material, but the hope is April or early May for it to be completely functional again, he said.
“Our plan is to still have graduation in the gym,” Gaham said.
Stephanie Markham joined the Daily Journal in February 2020 as the education reporter. She focuses on school boards as well as happenings and trends in local schools. She earned her B.A. in journalism from Eastern Illinois University.
