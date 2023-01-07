Daily Journal logo

BEECHER — A disconnected pipe at Beecher High School caused significant flooding damage during winter break, creating the need for physical education classes and sports to be relocated.

School officials are working with a cleanup crew and maintenance staff to get the building ready in time for students’ scheduled return on Tuesday.

The water caused damage to the school’s two gyms and flooring in part of the hallway, cafeteria, kitchen and bathroom.

Reporter

Stephanie Markham joined the Daily Journal in February 2020 as the education reporter. She focuses on school boards as well as happenings and trends in local schools. She earned her B.A. in journalism from Eastern Illinois University.

