BEECHER — Last year, the Beecher Fire Protection District received an Assistance to Firefighters Grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to fund the installation of a fire sprinkler system, as part of a major fire station renovation project.
Fire Chief Joe Falaschetti, who submitted the grant application, said the system will protect the newly completed station and its expanded capabilities. He added that is especially important since it is the only station that serves the entire community and surrounding unincorporated areas of Will County, with a total service area of 54 square miles.
“The renovation was long overdue,” Falaschetti said. “The old station had two small electrical fires in the past three years, prompting a change. It is important to protect those who are ready to respond to calls.”
Built in 1983 as an “unmanned” volunteer station, the 8,500-square-foot building was converted to a “paid-on-call” station in 2001. By 2004, the station was staffed 24 hours. The renovation project cost $4 million and increased the building to 14,400 square feet. The cost of building a new station was estimated at $9 million, according to a press release.
Originally, FEMA awarded Beecher $93,109. At the time, Falaschetti said they were working on the renovation plans and that figure had been a rough estimate for the sprinkler system. When the renovation was complete, the system’s final cost was $127,000. Falaschetti submitted an amendment and was able to receive funds for the balance.
Falaschetti also said they have established a new fire prevention bureau.
“We are pushing code, inspection, testing and maintenance compliance,” he said. “As our community grows, we want to see more residential and commercial buildings protected with fire sprinklers. Protecting the fire station and the firefighters who sleep in it is an excellent way to lead by example.”
