BEAVERVILLE — From 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, the American Red Cross will be hosting a blood drive in Beaverville.
The Beaverville-Martinton Community Blood Drive will take place at St. Mary's Parish, 308 St. Charles St., Beaverville.
For an appointment, call Diane Arseneau at 815-435-2249. All donations are tested for COVID-19 antibodies with results returned in one to two weeks. For more information, visit RedCrossBlood.org/AntibodyTesting.
