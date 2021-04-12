Blood donations - copy

BEAVERVILLE — From 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, the American Red Cross will be hosting a blood drive in Beaverville.

The Beaverville-Martinton Community Blood Drive will take place at St. Mary's Parish, 308 St. Charles St., Beaverville.

For an appointment, call Diane Arseneau at 815-435-2249. All donations are tested for COVID-19 antibodies with results returned in one to two weeks. For more information, visit RedCrossBlood.org/AntibodyTesting.