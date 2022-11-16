Kankakee Public Library’s Allison Beasley

Allison Beasley, the Kankakee Public Library’s current assistant director, will step into the director's role on Dec. 1.

 Tiffany Blanchette

KANKAKEE — Allison Beasley started her Kankakee Public Library career as a part-timer in 1996 as she was working her way toward a speech communication degree from Eastern Illinois University.

Little did the now 46-year-old Kankakee library director know where her career was going to lead.

With her recent hire for the $80,000-per-year-position, which she will assume on Dec. 1 to replace the retiring Steve Bertrand, the library director of the past 13 years, Beasley might need to pinch herself regarding where she finds herself today.

