BOURBONNAIS — One of the final physical pieces of the Chicago Bears Summer Training Camp’s time in Bourbonnais will disappear next week.
At Monday’s board of trustees meeting, Mayor Paul Schore said the water tower featuring "Bourbonnais Summer Home of the Chicago Bears" will be painted over.
The Bears trained at Olivet Nazarene University from 2002-19.
A fresh coat of paint is being applied courtesy of Aqua Illinois, which owns the tower. That is scheduled to start next week.
It will be replaced by the Village of Bourbonnais logo, Schore said.
“It’s going to be sad to see the water tower painted over,” he said.
“It was nostalgic. The Bears were here 18 years, and we are appreciative of them as well as Olivet for hosting the team.
“You still have time to snap a picture,” Schore added.
Community Campus
Trustees adopted an ordinance allowing the village to sell $21.5 million in municipal bonds to build the Community Campus facility located behind the village’s Municipal Center.
The project will transform the land behind the Municipal Center into a gathering place for community events, as well as add a splash pad near the children’s safety town.
The area is used annually during the Friendship Festival, which is staged at the end of June.
Schore said the project will turn the land into a year-round facility that not only will be used by village residents, but residents of Kankakee County.
A last-minute challenge was started via a Facebook post from OUTRAGE of Kankakee County in April after the board’s intentions were to use the bond to pay for constructing the campus. OUTRAGE has led petition drives on other proposed bond issues, in particular with Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School and Bourbonnais Township Park District.
The effort to put the issue to a vote in the November general election failed as only one petition with 10 names was turned in to village officials.
Nine of the 10 signatures were residents of the village.
They needed at least 876 signatures of registered voters in the village to do so.
Schore said construction could begin later this year. It is expected to take 12 to 18 months to complete.
Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.
