The village of Bourbonnais will no longer be summer home for the Chicago Bears.
The NFL franchise announced today they will hold its entire training camp at Halas Hall, the team’s state-of-the-art facility in Lake Forest.
Fans will still have the opportunity to watch practices for free at Halas Hall. A limited number of free tickets will be available to attend the practices. Additional details regarding the training camp schedule and free public tickets will be announced in the spring.
For the past 18 years, the Bears started their training camp at Olivet Nazarene University.
A thank you to Olivet
As news spreads of the departure, Bears president and CEO Ted Phillips commended Olivet and the communities of Bourbonnais, Bradley and Kankakee for their support over the last 18 years.
“Olivet Nazarene University continues to be a valued and committed partner,” Phillips said. “But with the recent investment in our campus expansion and state-of-the-art facilities in Lake Forest, we feel it is important to stay home for training camp. We would like to thank Olivet Nazarene University, including president John Bowling, and the Bourbonnais community for their 18 years of partnership and hospitality.”
Olivet kept informed
Olivet has been kept fully informed as this process has unfolded, according to a statement.
“The University has had a wonderful relationship with the Bears throughout these many years,” said Olivet President Dr. John Bowling said in a statement sent out by the school. “We wish the team all the best as they make this transition.”
Bourbonnais mayor: Camp changed the community's image
Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore says the camp did so much for promoting Olivet Nazarene University and Kankakee County, as well.
“It’s been a very good 18-year run. We were fortunate to have had them," Schore said. “We stopped being southern Illinois in the eyes of the Chicago area the first year of camp.
“There were so many pluses. Everything was run very professionally. I didn’t see any downside. People were concerned about traffic congestion, but that never happened. It was good entertainment. It was a fun ride. It was a gift to the community and I believe everybody won with the deal. That doesn’t happen often.”
Kankakee County CVB: Camp was a major draw for visitors
“I’m sad. My heart was breaking. News like this always catches you by surprise, but we are grateful to have had them for 18 years,” said Staci Wilken, executive director of the Kankakee County Convention & Visitors Bureau.
Wilken said hundreds of thousands of people discovered Bourbonnais and Kankakee County because of the Bears.
“I’m glad they were here. It’s been a great relationship. We won’t change being Bears’ fans.”
Wilken said as they reflect on 2019 alone, the CVB was proud to have had the opportunity to host close to 60,000 fans to our community — more than 20,000 more than from the 2018 camp.
“Our relationship with both the Chicago Bears and with Olivet Nazarene University has been first class. The Kankakee County Convention & Visitors Bureau will continue to promote our destination through this partnership and on behalf of the CVB team and Board of Directors, as well as the entire Kankakee County community, we say ... ‘Go Bears!’”
Reaction from key player in bringing Bears to Bourbonnais
Gary Griffin, retired Olivet administrator, played a key part in bringing the university and Bears together back in 2001.
The Bears were looking for a site closer to Chicago after spending 18 years at the University of Wisconsin at Platteville. Griffin worked as the camp's director for the first 16 years. the first camp at Olivet was held in 2002.
"I'm sad, but totally understand the Bears going in this direction," Griffin told the Daily Journal this afternoon. "I want to join with the university and community and thank the Bears for the experience and being gracious guests."
