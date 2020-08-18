BOURBONNAIS — It only took 22 minutes for the village of Bourbonnais to sell out its supply of Chicago Bears banners on Monday.
The village was the home of the team’s summer training camp from 2001-2019 and the banners were hung on light poles welcoming the Bears and visitors.
The village had 150 cloth and vinyl banners available for sale on a first come, first served basis.
There were approximately 55 people standing in line when the village’s administration building opened for business at 9 a.m. Monday, with the earliest arriving at 6 a.m., said Lindy Casey, the village’s marketing & public engagement manager.
“The line wrapped around the block — all with social distancing guidelines in place,” Casey said.
Mayor Paul Schore said it reminded him of when people stood in line to purchase tickets to a rock concert or shoppers waiting to get into stores on Thanksgiving Day sales.
“The last three guys in line have been coming to the camp for the past 14 or 15 years,” Schore said.
The more than $4,700 in proceeds from the sale will benefit the Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society and the 1837 Log Schoolhouse Restoration Project.
“The money is going to a good cause,” Schore said. “We’re going to get that school house built.”
Casey said they are going to look through their Bears inventory for any additional memorabilia that may be of interest to the public.
