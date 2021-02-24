BRADLEY — Students will be going to school five days per week again at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School starting March 8.
BBCHS announced the change this week in light of staff receiving their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Feb. 18 as well as Region 7 being in Phase 4 of the state’s reopening plan.
Instead of the alternating “red” and “white” attendance days, students who have chosen in-person learning will attend school Monday through Friday. The roughly 400 students who have opted to be fully remote will remain in that format through the rest of the year.
The school day will remain shortened, with 40-minute class periods, dismissal time at 1:10 p.m. and free lunch still offered grab-and-go. Teachers will also continue offering interventions from 1:45 to 3:15 p.m.
“The only reason it’s going to be the same shortened day is because you can’t just redo the entire schedule; it takes months to do that,” Superintendent Scott Wakeley said. “So, we are going to finish the year with the 8 a.m. to 1:10 p.m. schedule, but our kids are going to be in school every day.”
The school day was extended by one hour when the second semester began in January. The school had also returned to the every-other-day schedule after switching to an every-third-day schedule when school and community COVID-19 metrics were worse.
“Right now, they are in school every other day, which is still great, but we want to have them here every day,” Wakeley said. “[School] feels very normal now. You look in the hallways, with the exception of the masks, it looks like nothing has changed.”
In a letter to parents and students Monday, Principal Brian Wright said decisions regarding in-person or remote learning days going forward will be based on the ability to safely staff the building.
“If all continues to go well, BBCHS will be operating with all in-person students for the remainder of the school year” he said.
Wright also said in the letter that 6-feet social distancing will not be possible beginning March 8. Students with possible COVID-19 symptoms will still need to stay home from school, and parents are asked to contact the school nurse with this information.
“Faculty will do their best to spread out students in classrooms, but the reality is, there is a chance that your son/ daughter will be a close contact if a student nearby is positive for COVID,” he said.
Being a close contact of a symptomatic student will result in 10 to 14 days of quarantine, per Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines, according to the letter.
“Our students have lost a considerable amount of the school experience over these 11 months,” Wright continued. “The return to school and the addition of athletic and organization competitions signals our continued pathway to normalcy.”
He also said the school is exploring a return to normal spring functions, with particular hopes for allowing the senior class to experience normalcy in the final few weeks prior to graduation.
“This is an exciting time for our seniors, and they deserve to be honored in the way our other senior classes have been honored,” Wright said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.