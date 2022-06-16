BRADLEY — Students will be allowed to wear headgear such as hats or hoods in school starting next school year at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School.
The change was one of the 2022-23 student handbook revisions approved during Monday’s school board meeting in the BBCHS library.
The revisions were approved by a 5-to-1 vote, with board Vice President Mike O’Gorman voting against it. Board member Jim Patterson was absent.
Students will be allowed to wear headgear including hats, hoods, beanies or skullcaps, unless it causes a disruption to the learning environment. The students’ faces also must be visible and identifiable.
Evan Tingley, director of student support, said most teachers do not feel enforcement is worth the effort.
“It was something that was taking a lot of manpower, and it wasn’t affecting learning,” Tingley said. “We did put a survey out with our teachers, and for the most part, the vast majority of our teachers said it’s a nonissue.”
“It’s a trend across the state in terms of schools not having language around dress codes with hats and hoods,” he added.
Tingley said consistent enforcement around headgear can be a challenge.
Because some teachers allow them to be worn and others don’t, a student might sit through multiple classes before being asked to take it off.
Even when asked, some don’t take the requests seriously.
“It’s really, really tricky to police hats and hoods because you’ll get them to take it off or put it down, then they turn the corner, and with our building being a maze, they’ll just put it back on,” Tingley said.
Board members brought up concerns about security and being able to identify students if hats and hoods are allowed.
“I’m just thinking of the student who is up to no good,” said board member Sally Martell. “He pulls the hood down because he knows there are cameras in the hallway, then he does something scary.”
Tingley said the school has never had an issue with being able to identify a student on camera, even when hoods are worn.
Students also tend to be more identifiable by their hats, he added.
O’GORMAN OPPOSED
O’Gorman said he felt that removing hats and hoods in school is done out of respect, which should be maintained.
“I think, to be candid, little silly things can have an impact, a statement. … This isn’t sitting down in somebody’s backyard; this is serious business,” O’Gorman said.
“You wouldn’t walk into a whole bunch of other people’s places of work where the expectation is everybody is sitting around in a baseball hat. I mean, why do we then have dress expectations for our teachers? We expect them to behave, if you will, in a certain way and represent the school in a certain way,” he said.
Superintendent Matt Vosberg said that, while he sees the change as a shift, he believes that rules should have a purpose and be enforceable.
“There was a time when the hats were kind of a gang prevention thing,” Vosberg said. “That’s not really the case anymore, so the purpose is kind of nixed, and can you enforce it 100 percent of the time? That was a struggle because of what was just said. Teachers don’t find value in it.”
By comparison, some teachers are more lenient than others with cellphones in class; however, cellphones tend to cause a disruption and distraction from learning, so there is still a purpose to having those rules in place, Vosberg said.
“We didn’t have one gang-related issue this year at school,” Tingley added.
OTHER REVISIONS
Other approved changes to the student handbook included the addition of overnight suspension as a disciplinary action and language revisions around code violations.
Tingley said the overnight suspension is a strategy to get more parents into the building. It will be utilized when a student is deemed unsafe to remain in the building or is continuously displaying the same behaviors.
The student is sent home and can only get back in the building with a parent or guardian present.
The code violation language was changed to specify that, for a student to get in trouble for attending a party where there is underage drinking or drugs, the school must have documented evidence as reported by a police report or an eyewitness written statement.
“We know there’s things that happen in the community, and then being clear to everybody how we enforce it, helps with consistency and fairness,” Vosberg said.
Tingley said this always has been the school’s practice, but the procedures needed to be clearly outlined in the handbook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.