Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School Board of Education has placed its $25.5 million 2019-20 tentative budget on review.
“This is truly a tentative budget,” said Chris Hammond, BBCHS business manager during the board’s Monday meeting. “We will shore it up in the next 30 days.”
The budget does not include exact numbers on the district’s insurance renewal.
“The budget currently shows a $353,000 surplus. Don’t anticipate that,” Hammond added.
Anticipated revenue includes: education, $19,781,385; operations and maintenance, $3,065,397; bond and interest, $1,280,915; transportation, $1,207,105; IMRF/FICA, $242,362; capital projects, $500; working cash, $16,3967; tort, $10,479; and life safety, $10,479.
Anticipated expenditures include: education, $19,386,645; operations and maintenance, $3,039,869; bond and interest, $1,254,220; transportation, $1,274,010; IMRF/FICA, $300,945; capital projects, $6,000; and working cash, Tort and life safety, all zero.
According to Hammond, the budget represents a hold harmless amount. He noted that the district expects an additional $770,000 in Tier 1 money, and that the equalized assessed home valuation is increasing versus previous years and that the BBCHS extension increased by $450,000.
On the expenditure side, facility investments include auditorium lighting and a stage, north gym parking lot repairs, student services and orchestra room flooring and grading on Bethel Road. Immediate future investments include re-keying the building, resurfacing the track and replacing the turf, replacing two annex facilities and carpeting the other annexes.
Also included in the budget are salaries for eight additional full-time employees.
“The administration has to be commended for the sound financial position this district is in,” board member Michael O’Gorman said.
A budget hearing will take place at 5:45 p.m. Sept. 16 in the BBCHS board room.
