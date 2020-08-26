BRADLEY — Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School will be switching to fully remote learning for all students beginning Thursday in response to Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s increased COVID-19 restrictions in Kankakee County.
The increased restrictions that went into effect today apply primarily to bars and restaurants and are being implemented because of an upward trending COVID-19 positivity rate in Region 7, which includes Kankakee and Will counties.
Schools are not included in the new restrictions.
BBCHS Superintendent Scott Wakeley said in a letter to parents Tuesday that the school would utilize a remote learning planning day today and commence remote learning Thursday. The district expects to return to a hybrid in-person model Sept. 10, after the region’s 14-day restriction period, Wakeley said in the letter.
“We recognize that there is no escaping inevitable positive COVID-19 cases even upon our return,” he said. “However, given the current state of our region, it is important that we as a community work together in order to stabilize the spread of COVID-19 before returning back to in-person learning.”
BBCHS freshmen had their first day of school Aug. 19, and alternating in-person attendance days for the entire school began Aug. 20 and 21.
While the entire school is remote, the alternating attendance days will not be in effect; all students will attend remote learning sessions every day.
