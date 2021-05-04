BRADLEY — One newly elected member and two incumbents were sworn in Monday to the Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School District 307 school board.
First-time candidate Sally Martell replaces two-term member Bradley Mann, who served on the board since August 2014.
Mann was not present Monday, but fellow board members said their goodbyes and thanked him for his service during the April board meeting.
Mann’s late father, Richard Mann, also served on the BBCHS school board (from 1993 to 2014) and was board president when Superintendent Scott Wakeley was hired.
Wakeley reflected on having known Mann’s father.
“The fact that now I know Brad, to know his dad and him and get to know the kind of man Brad is — his convictions and things he thinks are important — is really a wonderful thing,” Wakeley said. “I appreciate your friendship, professionalism and support. Your dad would be really proud of you.”
Martell is a retired school psychologist, having worked 19 years at BBCHS from 1992 to 2011. She also worked briefly in Bradley Elementary and Grant Park schools.
Martell said she decided to run for school board when a few teachers asked if she was interested. She has a 16-year-old daughter currently attending BBCHS.
“I wanted to contribute something,” Martell said. “It’s important, and I am familiar with the school.”
Martell said the most important goal for the board and school right now is the hiring of a new superintendent, as Wakeley is leaving to become superintendent of Homewood-Flossmoor High School.
“It’s wonderful that I get to be part of that [search] now, I hope,” she said. “We just want to pick the best person for the job.”
The April 6 consolidated election featured six candidates running for three seats.
Incumbents Ann Brezinski and Jim Patterson kept their seats with 2,055 and 1,818 votes, respectively. Sally Martell earned her first four-year term with 1,987 votes.
Bradley Mann lost his seat with 1,515 votes. Candidates Lindsey Boros and Todd Johnson fell short of winning with 1,301 and 1,151 votes, respectively.
Brezinski won her fourth term while Patterson won his second term.
Also on Monday, the board voted to keep Justin Caldwell in his position as board president, Mike O’Gorman in his position as vice president and Ann Brezinski in her position as secretary.
