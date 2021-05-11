BRADLEY — Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School moved another step closer to finding its new superintendent on Monday.
The BBCHS District 307 School Board met in closed session for about an hour and 40 minutes to discuss candidates with BWP & Associates, the search firm it hired to find a replacement for Scott Wakeley.
Board President Justin Caldwell said board members will begin the first round of in-person interviews Wednesday.
They will spend the next two weeks interviewing the top six to seven candidates out of a pool of 25 applicants, he said. The interviews will be in closed session.
Wakeley is set to become co-superintendent for Homewood-Flossmoor High School on July 1, where he will work alongside the outgoing superintendent and assume the sole title the following school year. The school announced its decision to hire him in March.
Wakeley has been with BBCHS for eight years.
The BBCHS board then hired the Libertyville-based search firm to find his replacement in about six weeks’ time.
Their services cost $16,500 and would include help identifying an interim superintendent if a suitable candidate is not found in that time.
Board President Justin Caldwell said he still expects the decision will come within that time frame; the target is to have an offer in place by June 1, and hopefully have the right person in place in early June.
The person would have a July 1 start date.
“We are going to do everything we can to find the best candidate for the high school,” he said.
Caldwell said the salary for the new superintendent will be negotiated with the chosen candidate. Currently, Wakeley earns a salary of slightly more than $220,000 per year.
Caldwell also noted there were a mix of candidates applying from across the U.S., some within Illinois and some from other states.
He could not confirm whether any internal candidates applied, but the application process was open to them.
In addition to discussing the candidates, the board also reviewed the outcome of a community survey. Caldwell said it brought up a lot of good feedback and input.
“We saw that the majority of people were very happy with where the district was at and where it was going,” he said. “They gave us feedback that they wanted to see somebody who would be involved with the community, be a face in the community, a leader; they would embrace equity, embrace the staff and the planning procedure.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.