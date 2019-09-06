Daily Journal staff report
The College Board recently released the 2019 Advanced Placement Scholar Awards. Sixty-six current and former Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School students were named AP scholars.
Students in AP classes are required to earn a three, four or five on the final nationwide test to be eligible for college credit. The AP scholar awards recognize high school students who have demonstrated exemplary college-level achievement on AP exams.
AP scholar with distinction students include Emma Blanchette, Connor Boudreau, Maiah Caise, Emma Chinski, Abigail Cousins, Benjamin Deschand, Zoey Dickenson, Jackson Dupuis, Anna Hartley, Kyle Huffaker, Claire Mountain, Kevin O’Gorman, Brett Perzee, Mark Pickering, Drake Provost, Smit Purohit, Maddison Reedy, Megan Schroeder, Ellen Stephens, Devin Tambling, Lauren Thomas, Connie Vi and Patrick Walsh.
AP scholar with honor students include Ethan Dandurand, Michael Garcia, Callie Goering, Sarah Hourihan, Jaeci Johnston, Sydney Kremer, Chaitaniya Masrani, Rishabh Mehta, Elizabeth Noble, Kaleb Nuesse, Jesse Quiroz and Zachary Rayman.
AP scholars include Jessica Alsvig, Jordan Alsvig, Alexander Betterton, Abigail Chinski, Bryson Fozzard, Jordan Garbaciak, Abigail Geoffery, Noah Ghere, Samuel Golwitzer, Emmy Hajek, Logan Harrington, Madonna Iskander, Sara Justiz, Megan Kijewski, Phillip Koerner, Shawnee Kozuch, Noah Kuxmann, Garrett Metzger, Brody Milling, Zoie Milton, Jonathan Perabeau, David Perez, Michael Pippin, Thomas Robinson, Kellen Saindon, Bethany Seyden, Rachel Steinberg, Joi Strickland, Kelsie Tanner, Jack Thorne and Myra Zaheer.
Former BBCHS students, Connor Boudreau and Smit Purohit, received national AP scholar awards, which is granted to students who receive an average score of at least four on all AP exams taken and scores four or higher on eight or more AP exams.
Boudreau is a student at the University of Nebraska, and Purohit is a student at the University of Illinois in Champaign.
