BRADLEY — Students returned to Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School on Monday for the first day of second semester with two major changes — an hour more of class time and a return to the every-other-day attendance schedule.
With the possibility of teachers and staff getting vaccinated for COVID-19 in the coming weeks, the every-other-day schedule could change to five days per week as soon as March, school officials say.
“It was a fantastic day having students in the building,” Principal Brian Wright told the BBCHS School Board Monday evening.
In-person students are divided into “red” and “white” attendance groups, each consisting of about 530 students.
Also for second semester, 560 students have opted for a fully remote schedule and 250 students with individualized education plans attend school daily.
So, roughly 800 students walk the halls of BBCHS on a given school day. Classes are capped at 17 students.
“We’re excited to have students back,” Wright said. “We haven’t had that in a long, long time.”
The high school started the school year on the every-other-day schedule and with 30-minute class periods.
As the year went on, COVID-19 numbers fluctuated in the school and in Kankakee County, and the school board and administration discussed and adjusted plans several times.
The school made a temporary shift to remote-only learning at the beginning of the school year and again around the Thanksgiving holiday.
Eventually, the attendance groups were reduced from one-half to one-third of in-person students daily.
For the second semester, the every-other-day schedule is back in place and class periods have been lengthened to 40 minutes.
The district has also outlined criteria by which a switch to full remote learning would be reimplemented. The criteria are re-evaluated every three weeks.
Superintendent Scott Wakeley said it was amazing to see students in the “red” attendance group fall back into their routines when returning to school Monday. The “white” group returns Tuesday.
“It feels like they never left,” he said.
It was once a concern whether or not high school students would comply with wearing face masks. Wakeley said this has not been a problem at BBCHS.
“It’s just a way of life right now,” he said.
Wakeley added that teachers were excited to return as well.
“The [teachers] that I talked to, it felt like the first day of school because they were going to have more than two kids sitting across from them throughout the day,” he said. “So, it was a good day.”
The Kankakee County Health Department is still working through vaccinating the 1A group, but Wakeley said he is optimistic that teachers and school staff, who are included in the 1B group, will be able to get their vaccines soon.
“My goal is by the beginning of March, hopefully, we’ll be able to have all kids who aren’t full-remote back in school every day,” Wakeley said. “It’s kind of out of our hands right now, but it’s coming.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!