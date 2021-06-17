BRADLEY — Grades improved from first to second semester and started to resemble grades during a pre-pandemic year at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, according to data presented during a Monday school board meeting.
Evan Tingley, the high school’s director of student support, said that with more students having returned to in-person learning in the second semester, grades seemed to have improved at the same time.
Data from May to June showed that the number of A and B grades counted at BBCHS increased, while the number of F grades declined, he pointed out.
“Those are all really good signs our students finished strong, and we’ve had a more typical finish to the school year,” Tingley said.
About 10,000 grades were counted from about 2,000 students in both months. During that time, the number of A’s increased from 3,734 to 4,056, and the number of B’s increased from 2,523 to 2,907.
The number of C and D grades decreased slightly, while F grades decreased from 1,147 to 702.
“Just on rough numbers, about 40 percent of the grades entered into our system were A’s,” Tingley said.
BBCHS added an hour onto the school day (which was shortened because of the pandemic) at the start of the second semester, and returned to a five-day-per-week schedule in mid March. About 450 students had opted to continue with remote learning during the second semester.
At different times earlier in the school year, BBCHS shifted through every-other-day, every-third-day and all-remote schedules while navigating the COVID-19 pandemic.
Like most others, the high school is planning for the return to a more normal year school in the fall with a traditional schedule.
Tingley said that based on a four-year analysis of second-semester grades, the 2020-21 year is “pretty comparable” to student data from two and three years ago.
The 2019-20 year, on the other hand, was a bit of an anomaly, he said. State officials told schools to eschew traditional grades at the end of last school year due to the pandemic’s impact on students.
“Because of COVID rules, nobody failed,” he said. “Once you obtained a D or higher, you could stop.”
Currently, over 300 students are attending summer school in the building, with about 200 of them recovering credits and 125 participating in courses to advance their education.
“We’ve already had 40 students complete their credit recovery course, and they are done for the summer,” Tingley noted.
There are three weeks left of the program after this week.
He said more students are in credit recovery than a typical year, but their participation in the program is a good sign.
“The more students we can shift back on track, the less headaches we’ll have a little further down the road,” he said.
The school also plans to use federal COVID-19 (ESSER) funding for learning loss to continue offering night school next year, as students and parents seemed to like having that option, Tingley said.
