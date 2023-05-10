BRADLEY — Changes to local school boards continue to take place as candidates who emerged victorious in the April 4 election take their oaths of office.

Such was the case Monday at Bradley Bourbonnais Community High School, where two new and two incumbent members were sworn in to the seven-member BBCHS District 307 School Board.

New members Gretchen DeMarah-Pammer and Lubow Lewicky, both of Bourbonnais, ran unopposed to nab their first four-year terms.

Reporter

Stephanie Markham joined the Daily Journal in February 2020 as the education reporter. She focuses on school boards as well as happenings and trends in local schools. She earned her B.A. in journalism from Eastern Illinois University.

