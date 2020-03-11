BRADLEY — The Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School Board of Education renewed District 307’s lease with a local farmer to use its 111-acre farmland and approved a bus purchase and other expenses during Monday night’s meeting.
The district purchased the farmland on Larry Power Road between East 3000 North Road and East 4000 North Road in Bourbonnais Township for $3 million in 2005 with intentions of building a new school there, but a subsequent referendum asking residents to fund construction failed.
Bourbonnais farmer Robert Kohl has leased the land since then, with the district renewing his contract on an annual basis.
“The price of farmland right now isn’t very high,” Superintendent Scott Wakeley said. “In order to sell that to try to recoup the money we spent, there’s just not really a market for it right now. Rather than just have it sit, we rent it out to be farmed.”
Under the agreement approved Monday, Kohl will pay rent of $192 per acre of tillable land, totaling $21,312 for the 111 acres.
District 307 Business Manager Christopher Hammond said the recommended price per acre for Kankakee County according to the University of Illinois is $204, and Kohl had been paying the previous rate of $180 per acre.
Considering that Kohl mows the property himself during the entire growing season, Hammond said he believes $192 per acre is a fair price.
The board also approved a contract with Kankakee-based Midwest Transit Equipment to purchase a replacement for a bus that the school uses to transport students with special needs to schools that offer the programs they need in Chicago. The bus costs $61,239.
“It doesn’t make sense to lease that bus out because of the amount of mileage we put on it every day,” Hammond said. “It’s been four years since we last replaced that, and it has over 200,000 miles, so it’s due.”
Also in the contract is an agreement to lease four regular-use buses and two activity buses for about $100,000 per year over a period of two years.
Other expenses approved Monday night include about $73,000 for replacement door keys and handles for the school and $125,580 to lease Chromebooks with warranties for about 500 incoming freshmen who will be issued the computers for four years.
