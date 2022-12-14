BBCHS expansion (copy) (copy) (copy)

Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

BRADLEY — The Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School District 307 School Board approved the district’s fiscal year 2022 tax levy Monday by a vote of 4 to 1.

Board Vice President Mike O’Gorman made the only vote against the levy, as he said he felt the district should look for alternative revenue sources instead of seeking the maximum levy amount.

Members Jim Patterson and Sally Martell were absent.

Reporter

Stephanie Markham joined the Daily Journal in February 2020 as the education reporter. She focuses on school boards as well as happenings and trends in local schools. She earned her B.A. in journalism from Eastern Illinois University.

Recommended for you