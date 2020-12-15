BRADLEY — The Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School Board of Education approved the 2020 tax levy Monday asking for a total of $16,580,707 in property taxes, or a 5.71 percent increase over the 2019 levy.
Christopher Hammond, chief school business official, said the district typically asks for more than it expects to receive in property taxes.
He highlighted the school’s longtime maintenance and construction needs as reasons to make sure the district receives the money it is entitled to in the tax levy.
“We as a taxing body, we always have asked for what we are legally entitled to because we have an aging building and we have a lot of need,” Hammond said. “The tough part of it all is that we understand that means raising people’s taxes in the process, but we are trying to do our due diligence to keep the building updated.”
He expects the actual levy would amount to $16,107,053, which would be about $400,000 more than last year.
The variables used to calculate the 2020 levy include the 2019 consumer price index (CPI) of 2.3 percent, the increase in equalized assessed value (EAV) of 4 percent, and about $3 million in new property and construction growth.
Early this year, the school board had begun discussing different models for a multi-million dollar building expansion and the possibility of going to referendum for funding.
These talks were put on hold because of the pandemic, but problems due to the size, layout and age of the building persist.
During a normal school year, hundreds of students leave the building and walk over to mobile classrooms each day, and lunch periods are spread out over basically the entire school day.
Other persistent capital needs include a new air conditioning and heating system, asbestos abatement, roofing, and electrical and plumbing upgrades.
Hammond said the district should ideally replace the boilers within the next two years, and it is currently exploring options for revenue such as refinancing bonds.
“We have two 1948 boilers that service about a third of the building that are tremendously old,” Hammond said. “I mean, they are ancient in terms of a physical plant in a building this size.”
Paying for projects of that nature requires the district to build up its fund balance, hence asking for yearly increases in the tax levy, Hammond explained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!