BRADLEY — In the latest pushback against government mandates in schools, the Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School superintendent and school board have submitted a letter to local representatives asking for help in the fight to make their own decisions.
The letter was sent to Rep. Jackie Haas, R-Bourbonnais, and Sen. Patrick Joyce, D-Essex, on Nov. 12 and provided to the Daily Journal last week.
After several board meetings deliberating whether or not to add their signatures to a group letter that other Illinois school leaders have joined, including in Bourbonnais and Bradley elementary districts, the BBCHS board decided to draft its own letter instead.
“As elected officials for the area, we need to have some of that control,” Board President Justin Caldwell said at the Nov. 8 board meeting. “Whether we get it or not is not going to be decided by this letter. This letter is a statement.”
The BBCHS letter is titled “Locally-Elected School Boards Know Their Community Best” and signed by Superintendent Matt Vosberg and the District 307 School Board.
“Over the last decade we have seen decisions beginning to be made at the state and legislative levels that are slowly removing control from the local board level,” the letter states. “The Illinois Association of School Boards has posted a list of mandates on its website that totals 14 pages. Some mandates are very practical and necessary, but it’s difficult to implement all of them with fidelity. The list is so vast one struggles to stay current.”
The letter decries “unfunded mandates” relating to curriculum, testing, accommodations, discipline, etc.
“Moreover, why is it the responsibility of the locally elected officials to enforce these regulations with their school community that they may not believe to be beneficial for our students? Why should power for local education rest with a group of individuals that do not live in our community?” the letter asks. “We urge you to take a moment to reflect on these questions and reconsider some of the decisions you are taking away from us. We hope you can place trust in us as locally elected officials to make the right decisions for our students and our community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.